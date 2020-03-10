When people with dementia or children with autism wander off, there is a better-than-even chance they are on a mission.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher told Seven Hills Rotary members Tuesday that time is of the essence when it comes to locating that person.
The police department’s Project Lifesaver is an initiative enacted about a year ago. It involves the creation of a database of people with a variety of cognitive impairment disorders and includes recent photographs and other pertinent information.
Having recent pictures on file in the database is also important because the person quite frequently is not able to communicate effectively with rescue teams.
The impetus of the project was a series of incidents involving both children and older adults who had wandered away from home, got lost and, in one cased, drowned.
A woman wandered away from home and was so focused on whatever she had in her mind that she never responded to searchers calling out for her, Fincher said. She was hidden in a thicket about 100 yards from her home and was just sitting there when a rescue team stumbled on her.
In cases like this, time is of the essence.
When someone is missing for more than 24 hours, the survival rate is generally no more than 50%.
“Time is our biggest enemy. We encourage families when they realize somebody is missing to go ahead and call us,” Fincher said. “Unfortunately, folks living with cognitive impairment don’t understand dangers and the risks that exist when they wander away.”
Beyond the database, they also have special radio transmitters that people can wear on their arms or ankles. The radio signal is even better than a GPS device, which does not always provide an accurate location under different circumstances.
“It’s got a beacon that is transmitting constantly,” Fincher said. “Whenever we get called out, we can search for that beacon regardless of what kind of an environment we’re in.”
The devices cost $350 and come with a year’s supply of batteries but the county police, through several fundraising efforts, have been able to give away a number of the transmitters.
“If a family is not able to purchase one on their own, we’re able to give them that device for free,” Fincher said.
Information about the database is available at www.romefloyd.com. Project Lifesaver forms can be found through the Floyd County Police link.