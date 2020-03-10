Listening and learning.
That's the first step in the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative revitalization project for East Rome -- and it will directly involve those living in the area, two paid ambassadors and local youth.
"We'd love to be able to hire one John Graham Homes resident and one resident of larger East Rome as part of our team," Adam Rosa, of the Chicago-based urban planning firm Camiros, told Rome City Commissioners Monday night.
"Another part of our approach will be youth engagement," Rosa continued. "We think it's really important that we don't just have a room filled with the 60 and above crowd at every community meeting."
A $1.25 million CNI grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was awarded in September. Rome and the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority hit the ground running to come up with an overall plan and make some smaller "action projects" to happen within the next two years.
This includes the one-to-one conversion of the 147 residences in John Graham Homes in the northwest corner of the target area. The Choice Neighborhoods sector is bounded by Northfolk Southern railroad tracks on the west, East 12th Street on the north, Flannery Street on the east and U.S. 27 on the south.
Former residents of the public housing units will be given tenant-based vouchers or relocated to other housing developments, according to a fact sheet provided by Rosa before his caucus presentation. The residents will have the first choice to live in the new units once they're open.
This is why listening to those residents is key, Rosa said. The first phase of the plan took place Tuesday at Restoration Rome. The consultants asked questions about what residents would like, both inside and outside the homes.
Camiros will be coming back to Rome March 31 for a second workshop that will be more of a hands-on design event. He'll be looking at the JG Homes site, working in teams with local residents and starting to lay it all out, he said.
One of the major goals will be to come up with a plan for mixed housing in the area based on a market survey. Having housing for a variety of income levels is something Rome has been asking for, Rosa said.
That market study also will address how to provide a retail/grocery element currently lacking in East Rome.
NWGHA Chairwoman Lee Hight said staff has been trying to attract a grocery store to the area for awhile.
"The grocery store is a tough nut to crack," said Rosa, who has been involved in six other Choice Neighborhoods projects around the country.
"I'd say in nine out of 10 neighborhoods we've worked in, that was the No. 1 challenge. It has to be addressed in a lot of creative ways to make it happen, but we've already started thinking internally that maybe some of the action funding can go toward that initiative if it becomes the most important part of the plan."
Rosa said anyone interested in more information about the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative for East Rome can go to eastromechoice.com.