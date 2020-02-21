Probate Judge Steven Burkhalter announced his plans to run for re-election on Friday. If re-elected, Judge Burkhalter will serve his seventh term as Probate Judge.
According to his campaign announcement:
Judge Burkhalter was first elected in 1996 to serve the citizens of Floyd County, Georgia as the Probate Judge. He began his first term on the bench in January, 1997.
As Judge of the Probate Court of Floyd County, he is the governing authority with jurisdiction over estates and guardianship matters, marriage license and concealed weapon carry permits and all traffic citations issued in Floyd County, Additionally, he serves as the Municipal Court Judge for the City of Cave Spring.
The Probate Court, under the leadership of Judge Burkhalter, has implemented a number of technology based improvements that have contributed to the efficiency of the office and to the benefit of the citizens of Floyd County.
A coordinated effort between the Court and the local law enforcement created a system that allows traffic citations issued by the Floyd County Police, Floyd County Sheriff and the Georgia State Patrol to be automatically imported into our system. This alleviates the probate clerks from having to manually enter every traffic citation resulting in a dramatically decreased processing time for traffic violations.
Judge Burkhalter considers it an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Floyd County as their Probate Judge for the last twenty-two years and wishes to continue doing so.