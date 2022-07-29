Floyd County Prison inmates on work release have become an integral part in getting various projects done around Floyd County.
Inmates on work release can be found assisting workers in several departments around the county, including Floyd County Public Works, Public Animal Welfare Services and the Floyd County Water Department.
"It's like pulling an onion back how we're layered and we have so many layers," Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long said.
Many inmates can be found helping with paving projects around Rome and Floyd County and Long estimates about half of those crews are made up of inmates.
Inmate labor has also become an integral part in getting some of the special purpose local option sales tax projects finished, such as the canopy outside Gate Six at AdventHealth Stadium.
Inmates can also be seen over at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center as a key part of day to day operations, often seen running loads of recyclables.
"Our sawmill is one of our larger operations," Long said. "That's utilizing resources the county has, such as removing trees at the airport or on roads, and instead of letting that wood rot and go to waste, we can turn it into raw material the woodshop can use here."
Some of these woodworking projects can be seen around the county, such as the new sign outside the Georgia Forestry Commission office and multiple picnic tables and shelters at some of the local parks.
While the inmates are at the prison, they have an opportunity to get their GEDs as well as certifications in certain skills, including welding.
"I think it's a huge benefit for some of them. We have guys who come in with no skills and they'll leave with their certification in welding," Long said. "It doesn't just benefit the county."