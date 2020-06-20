The sun was intense and the air was hot, but that didn't stop the small crowd on the Town Green from spreading love and praying for a better world.
The Prayer Rally on the Town Green was organized by Daniel Skuya and his wife Veronica Skuya. The couple came up with the idea after thinking about the amount of political and racial tension in the world, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
There was enough space on the lawn for the crowd to keep spaced out as they sang worship songs and participated in prayers for unity, healing, church, children and families.
Michael Barone Jr. of Renovation Church opened the rally with a worship song, with Tracy Greenfield singing backup. Members of the crowd, including the Skuyas, lifted up their hands in worship and swayed to the music.
A tent was set up on the side for people to submit individual prayers and requests for healing.
In his own introduction, Daniel Skuya talked about how if a man goes to a prayer rally on Saturday night, it's a sign he truly loves God.
Nickie Studdard gave a testimony at the event, saying she had a dream about the Town Green and said she knew something prophetic would take place in Rome. As she prayed, she thanked God for the wisdom he gave the citizens of Rome for keeping safe during the pandemic and protests.
"Everything else in the world is ugly, but not here," she said.
Sunny Stallings, a chaplain at Floyd County Jail, also talked about how God can show that one person can make a difference in the world. Stallings also quoted Psalms and John 1 during her prayers as well.
She went on to say that the rally was a way to show love in the face of hatred and fighting through prayer.
Other speakers included the Skuyas, Dr. Suzie Henderon of Alto Park Elementary School and Pastor Nick Jones of Redemption Church.