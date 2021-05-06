Sujo John exhorted locals to be more watchful about what’s happening around them during his keynote address at the annual Rome Area National Day of Prayer breakfast Thursday.
Issues of human trafficking and slavery have grown almost exponentially in recent years.
“We need to be watchful of what is going on in our community,” John said. “We need to be raising up a generation of young men that will respect and honor women. If we take care of that part of our job, then this problem just goes away.”
John became an inspirational and motivational speaker across the country after surviving the 9/11/2001 attacks on the World Trade Center 2001. About ten years later, he testified that God nudged him to make the gospel seen, and not just heard.
About that time he was introduced to the human sex trafficking problem in the red light districts of his native India.
“If at all there is a playground for Satan, this was that place,” John said. “They were kept in these cells and cages, three feet by six feet. These women began to tell me their stories how they were kidnapped and sold when they were young, and now they are forced to see up to 30 men every single day.”
He told the audience that filled the Palladium and Community Building at the Coosa Valley Fairground that God wants them to think about what life was before they met God. They need to consider the lives of men and women, boys and girls around the world sold as if they were just a commodity.
“Jesus gets this, he was sold,” John said. “God is calling warriors for justice to stand up and speak up, to get on their knees and pray for their freedom.”
He also address a “slavery footprint” that he said Americans have helped to fuel around the world with a thirst for cheap products.
“We just built this monstrous country called China because we want cheap products,” John said.
Even as the cost of production is ticking up in China and some production is coming back to the U.S., John argued that sweat shops are popping up in states across the U.S. where they are hiring these poor migrant workers.
“Slavery is happening here,” John said. “This is a time for America to stand up and go back to what this country has always stood for. This country has always stood for righteousness, this country has always stood for justice and this country has always stood for freedom.”
Nathan and Jane Phillips, founders of Battlefield Ministries were awarded the Hugh Burnes Christian Service Award during the breakfast.