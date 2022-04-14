Rome Rotary Past President Nancy Smith (from left) stands along with Israel's Consul General to the Southeastern United States Anat Sultan-Dadon and incoming Rome Rotary President Mary Hardin Thornton.
Something akin to a partnership is brewing, and its impetus stems from the Rome International Film Festival.
Putting an emphasis on the word "international," Israel's Consul General to the Southeastern United States Anat Sultan-Dadon said Rome entered their radar when an Israeli filmmaker was featured in the festival last year.
"The reason I'm here today is in large part because of the welcome received during the film festival," she told Rome Rotarians on Thursday. "Georgia has become more significant in this field, and Rome as well."
A trip to Rome during that festival made those involved want to become more involved, in film as well as other things -- like sports. While the idea is in its infancy, there's interest in potentially sponsoring some tournaments, especially tennis, that feature players from Israel.
There's already been a measure of sharing between Rome and Floyd County and the Middle Eastern country. Several law enforcement officers in the city and county police departments have undergone training in Israel.
Sultan-Dadon spoke to Rome Rotary members about not only partnerships locally, but also the country's partnership with the United States.
She spoke of the importance of the Abraham Accords Declaration, to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and emphasized the impact of the U.S. moving its embassy to the country's capital. Sultan-Dadon said the move sent a message not only to Israel but also to the region.
"It acknowledged what we know to be a fact," she said. "We know our capital is Jerusalem but the move of the embassy to Jerusalem was a very, very important statement to Israelis as well as to the wider region."
As many events internationally are dominated by the war in Ukraine, Sultan-Dadon spoke of allowing Ukrainian immigrants to relocate to Israel. Citing the country's historical ties to Ukraine, as with many nations, she said Israel began preparing for the absorption of approximately 100,000 Ukrainians -- both Jews and non-Jews alike.