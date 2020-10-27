Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to re-intensify into a hurricane later this afternoon after crossing the Yucatan peninsula and we will likely see the potential for severe weather on Thursday.
Zeta is expected to move into the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday, then across this area through the day on Thursday, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
According to the National Weather Service:
The NWS is predicting that certainty is increasing for periods of heavy rainfall ahead of and with Tropical Storm Zeta, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of northern and western Georgia from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, generally along and north of the I-85 corridor.
Flooding:
There is a flood threat from the storms and a flash flood watch is in effect as periods of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of northern and western Georgia, generally along and north of the I-85 corridor, Wednesday into Wednesday night as well as on Thursday. Widespread 3" to 4" with locally higher amounts will be possible for those within the Flash Flood Watch, especially along and north of the I-85 corridor.
Portions of northern and western Georgia are also in a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall with all of northwest Georgia in a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall as seen in the graphic that follows.
With already saturated grounds from previous rainfall, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding as well as flooding of rivers and streams. In addition, with trees already losing leaves, drains may become easily clogged in periods of rainfall, exacerbating the flooding of low-lying areas.
Gusty Winds / Strong Storm Threat:
With this current track forecast, strong winds gusts and weak, short-lived tornadoes will be possible across portions of north and central Georgia on Thursday. However, widespread severe storms are not expected at this time and the threat will need to be evaluated as the storm approaches the area.
Gusty winds 30-45 MPH will be possible on Thursday as Zeta crosses the area. Gusty winds will also be possible in stronger showers/embedded thunderstorms.
Due to already saturated soils, trees and powerlines may be easily downed.
A lot of uncertainty still exists with this storm, both in timing and location as it moves through the Gulf states. Latest 5-day "Forecast Cone" from NHC with predicted location/time of the center of the storm.