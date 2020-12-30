New Year's Eve celebrations around the area may be hampered by more than just the pandemic this year with the threat of severe weather starting late Thursday into New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.
"Because of the warm temperatures that we're going to have Thursday and into New Year's Day, it will cause an unstable atmosphere," Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said.
The current National Weather Service forecast calls for showers to beginning around 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with a high in the low 60s, and thunderstorms possible after 2 a.m. Friday.
Friday's high is predicted in the low 70s with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour and a 100% chance of rain. Aside from possible damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado, flash flooding is also possible.
"We expect pretty significant wind and heavy periods of rain associated with it with the storm, which is a good recipe for a spin off tornadoes," Herrington said.
Currently, the biggest chance for severe weather exists along a line from Carrollton to Gainesville and south, with the biggest potential for flash flooding in North Georgia.
A diminishing chance continues into Saturday with a high of 62 and a low in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny are skies predicted for Sunday with a high in the low 50s.
Visit the National Weather Service website at forecast.weather.gov for the latest on the chance for severe weather.