Light snow showers and flurries are possible in the region through Monday night. Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington doesn't believe overnight snow will stick to the roads, but he advises people to be cautious of possible icy conditions during their morning commute.
Herrington urges people to check the tire pressure on their cars before leaving for work Tuesday, to make sure they're in good condition -- and also to set out earlier, in case of traffic hazards.
Light flurries and snow showers are expected to continue with minimal to no further accumulations expected, with temperatures mostly in the mid-30s.
Through Friday, FCEMA and the National Weather Service are encouraging people to learn more about storm safety by participating in Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Herrington explained that the main purpose of the week is to talk about the types of severe weather that are common in Georgia and the potential hazards they cause.
Each day will focus on a different weather topic, such as lightning safety, flooding safety and tornado safety.
Part of the week includes going over essentials for a severe weather kit. Herrington advises people to keep this kit where they go to hide during a tornado, which is usually the innermost part of the house and away from any windows.
Ready Georgia is a page under the Georgia Emergency Management Agency website, which has a list of all the things people would need for a kit, such as a battery powered radio, flashlights and helmets in case things begin to fall.
The page can be found under "Plan and Prepare" on GEMA's website.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a statewide tornado drill will take place. Schools, businesses and people at home are encouraged to use the time to practice what to do in case of a tornado warning. Herrington said the drill can last however long people need.