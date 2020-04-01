The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County as of noon on Wednesday. That’s an increase of 10 cases since Tuesday's 7 p.m. numbers were released.
While health officials have said there is no question that the spread is now community wide, they're attributing the higher numbers to increased testing capacity.
A ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity began Tuesday and the state is expecting they’ll be able to process over 3,000 samples per day.
Floyd County hospitals were treating 11 patients confirmed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning and were awaiting test results for 34 others.
The difference between state cases and hospital cases has to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated.
Patients treated at a local hospital may live in another county. Also, those who have tested positive but have mild or moderate symptoms may be released from a hospital to self-quarantine at home.
Statewide, Georgia had 4,638 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of over 500 cases than the 4,111 reported late Tuesday. Over 20,000 tests have been administered statewide, an increase of over 4,000 tests from Tuesday's numbers.
There were 952 Georgians hospitalized with the illness and 139 deaths. Many of those who have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection already had underlying health conditions, according to DPH reports.
Of the Georgia cases there are 532 cases which aren't attributed to a county and two deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
People are likely the most contagious when they’re symptomatic, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated — but they also may be contagious prior to showing symptoms.
Legal programs and court proceedings
A legal service program that assist underserved populations with civil legal matters said their offices are closed but they're continuing to serve clients.
The Georgia Legal Services Program is still available to assist with civil legal matters at 1-833-GLSPLAW (457-7529) or visit their website at glsp.org.
There is also guidance available at GeorgiaLegalAid.org for people with questions about unemployment insurance benefits, food stamps and mortgage and rent issues.