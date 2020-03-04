New paving projects for Horseleg Creek Road, Branham Avenue and other short stretches of road are in the works.
Horseleg, from Winding Road to Shorter Avenue, will be repaved and restriped this year thanks to Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins told members of the Rome Floyd Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee on Wednesday that the city will receive just under half a million dollars in LMIG funds this year.
The Horseleg work, approximately 2.87 miles at a cost of $257,000 will represent the largest single project to get a new layer of asphalt from the grant.
Just over a mile of Branham Avenue will be repaved from the South Broad Bridge at Myrtle Hill Cemetery all the way around to South Broad Street near the Anna K. Davie School. The cost is projected at $115,000.
Other paving projects include West Ninth Street behind Publix and Butler Circle in West Rome.
Some of the grant will also be used for streetscape sidewalk work on East Sixth Avenue from East First Street to Broad Street. Along with those funds, local money will be added to take sidewalk improvements around Swift & Finch Coffee down to Doug's Deli.
A separate grant program would help pay for the restriping of Horseleg Creek Road. The Public Works office has gotten a number of calls about the poor quality of the road markings, however Jenkins they'll wait to pave the road first.
Rome Floyd Transportation Planner Kayla Schaaf and Planning Director Artagus Newell each said that public hearings and workshops related to a Transportation Master Plan update for the city and county should start sometime this spring.
Consultants with Pond and Company are doing a lot of background and demographic work right now, Newell said. The updated Transportation Master Plan is not due until sometime in 2021.
Lastly, Jenkins also told the committee that the permanent hard surface for the new two-mile segment of the Mount Berry Trail on the west bank of the Oostanaula River from the U.S. Post Office out to Big Dry Creek is simply waiting on drier weather.
Spriggs Construction has the contract for the Mount Berry Trail work. They will also pave the Cantrell Street connector from Kingfisher Trail up Mount Aventine later this year.