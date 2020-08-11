Polls in Floyd County were kept open until 9 p.m. Tuesday for the Republican primary runoff for the sheriff and 14th District congressional races after a series of problems cropped up early.
Multiple election precincts opened over an hour late and several were not able to access electronic ballots once they opened. As a result, the elections board filed an injunction to keep the polls open later, citing software issues.
“The court has been notified via petition from the Floyd County Elections Board that due to software errors, polling locations in Floyd County were not able to allow voting via the electronic voting machines at 7 a.m. for voting in today’s runoff election,” an order signed by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach stated.
“The software issues persisted fairly pervasively through approximately 9 a.m.,” it acknowledged.
Sheriff’s deputies at different polling locations reported issues across the board.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Richard Argo told county commissioners during their Tuesday premeeting caucus that his staff reported numerous problems.
In the North Carolina precinct, poll workers attempted to use provisional ballots after the voting software wasn’t working. However, Argo reported that some of the ballots didn’t have the sheriff’s race on them. That precinct didn’t get up and running until 11:45 p.m.
Other precincts across the county had opening times anywhere from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
“There’s been a lot of problems across the board with the polls,” Argo said.
Many of the issues mirrored those raised in a recent NAACP complaint regarding the June primary election. In a previous interview, Floyd County’s elections chief Robert Brady characterized those issues as nonexistent to very minor.
Brady said Tuesday that everything was ready to go at 7 a.m. but when poll workers at approximately three-quarters of the locations plugged in their cards, the system didn’t work.
“They were not able to get into the ballot marking devices to make ballots,” he said. Once they realized there was an issue, they created new cards and delivered them.
Throughout the day the issues appeared to clear up.
“I know what happened. Now I need to find out why it happened,” Brady said. “We tested all those cards before Tuesday and they worked. But that’s for another day.”
While machines were down voters were given emergency ballots, which were placed in a locked box to be cast later when the electronic system was back up and running.
Brady originally said the ballots cast after 7 p.m. would not be counted Tuesday but later relented. The votes cast after 7 p.m. are considered provisional ballots, which are usually treated differently, but in this case it’s only for a very specific purpose.
“They are considered provisional ballots and are kept separate in case someone wants to challenge the judge’s order,” said Walter Jones, communications manager for the Secretary of State’s Office.
Floyd County isn’t the first county to run into this issue.
“There’s precedent in how the situation should be handled, and the votes should be counted,” Jones said.
Another issue brought up was an incorrect location listing for the Barkers precinct on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website as well as the Floyd County website.
The Barkers poll location was previously moved due to COVID-19 concerns from the Renaissance Marquis long term care facility to VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway.