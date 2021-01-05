With the election season that just won't seem to ever end finally near a close, all eyes have been on Georgia since November and that has made for an interesting couple of months for local political parties.
The day ran smoothly for the most part, with the exception of a few technology issues primarily early in the day. A long line was reported at the Shannon precinct as a result of a check in computer not working. The issue was resolved by 7:30 a.m.
The two tight races aren't expected to be resolved by Tuesday night, although Floyd County elections officials said we should have election results by late evening after the polls close at 7 p.m.
The two runoffs continued an already contentious election season from 2020 into 2021.
The announcement of the appointment of Sen. Kelly Loeffler by Gov. Brian Kemp almost immediately sparked a year of campaigning by various hopefuls after she replaced longtime Senator Johnny Isakson a year ago this week. Loeffler has survived a nasty bipartisan primary on Nov. 3 and was forced into a runoff by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Meanwhile, Sen. David Perdue, who was elected to his seat in 2014 was also forced into a runoff by Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. With his first term officially ending Jan. 3, Perdue's seat is technically listed as vacant until Georgia's runoff election results are certified and the winner is sworn in.
Both races turned into what would become a perfect storm with both races going into runoff mode after neither GOP incumbent was able to secure at least 50% of the vote. In a Senate with 51 Republicans -- 52 if you count Perdue -- 46 Democrats and two independents who often caucus with Democrats, a pair of seats in question in one election makes for a perfect storm for local and state parties.
"The good thing about the runoff is the level of engagement and generosity in action and spirit from our many volunteers and donors," Ruth Demeter, Floyd County Democratic Party Chair said.
Her Republican counterpart separately shared the same sentiment.
"We had a lot of people who haven't necessarily been involved with the local party but who have come out to help and to volunteer," Luke Martin, Floyd County Republican Party chair said. "We've grown our membership and met a lot of wonderful people.
The contests have also drawn big name politicians to northwest Georgia -- including President Donald Trump, Martin said.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and interest was high around the nation. Not only are both of Georgia's Senate seats are up for grabs, the election will determine the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate. That has put an extra strain on local party officers.
"We will be glad to have a few months of rest before tackling municipal elections this year," said Demeter.
Both Democrats and Republicans have been trying to tackle the age old problem of convincing voters to turn back out for a runoff, while finding ways to counter tactics of the various campaigns.
"The challenging thing is dealing with the irreverent, irrelevant and possibly illegal tactics employed by some Republican leaders," Demeter said.
Fielding voting machine concerns from likely voters and convincing Republicans to get to the polls has been the most time consuming focus of the local GOP.
"I'm constantly answering questions about Dominion voting machines," Martin said. "People saying you shouldn't vote. That's been a challenge. We can have fair elections in Georgia, but we need observation."