The tally of votes taken Tuesday will decide who wins several elections and may be — unless there’s a runoff — the culmination of a sheriff’s race that has lasted over two years in Floyd County.
All precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the party primaries, nonpartisan judicial elections and the presidential preference vote.
While there are a number of contests at all levels of government to be decided, four of them are generating especially strong interest locally.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates are vying to succeed Sheriff Tim Burkhalter; nine want their party’s nomination for the Northwest Georgia congressional race and the incumbent clerk of Superior Court is facing a challenge from within her party.
The Democratic ballot has a close and hard-fought U.S. Senate contest that will decide the party’s nominee for a seat many see as winnable this year.
More than 14,000 Floyd County residents have already cast ballots by mail or in person during the early voting period that ended Friday. Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said there were 3,246 votes cast at the Rome Civic Center and his office had received 11,207 ballots by mail.
“No more absentee by mail ballots can be issued, but they will continue to be collected until the polls close,” he said.
Ballots can be returned at the drop boxes in front of the elections office at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
Brady said he’s expecting a turnout rate of about 32%. With the active registered voter list standing at 57,115, that would mean another 3,800 voters or so will cast ballots across the 25 precincts today.
“Primaries draw 26% to 32% traditionally, so I’m being optimistic,” Brady said.
Voters headed to the polls, however, should be prepared for long lines and wait times due to safety measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. And state election returns might take some time to produce.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a warning Monday, noting that more than 1.2 million Georgians have cast ballots so far — a record turnout for a primary election. While that should help curb the amount of in-person voting on Election Day, Raffensperger said he still expects upwards of 250,000 to 400,000 voters may turn out across the state.
Polling places will be spacing people six feet apart, taking time to clean voting areas and using fewer voting machines to limit capacity.
“Things would be better if we weren’t in this pandemic,” Raffensperger said at a news conference Monday. “But it is what it is.”
Raffensperger also said voters may take a little longer to cast ballots Tuesday while adapting to the state’s new voting machines, which involve touchscreens and scanners that record a paper print-out of a voter’s completed ballot. The primary marks the first statewide Election Day use of the new machines.
Health and elections experts are urging voters to make sure they stay separated from others while in line to vote, wear a face mask that covers both the mouth and nose areas, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily while at a voting site.
Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said voters who follow those distancing and sanitizing practices should be able to vote in person without the risk of being exposed to the virus. But if some voters at polling places are not spaced out in line or are not wearing masks, it would be wise to get tested for COVID-19 four to five days after voting, Sexton said.
“People can get out and vote safely,” Sexton said Monday. “It’s just important that the message gets out about how to best do that.”
Long waits are anticipated even as mail-in voting has surged in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday, roughly 950,000 voters had cast absentee ballots, though many still had not received ballots weeks after requesting them.