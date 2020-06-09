While polls have recently closed Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said he didn't expect, at the earliest, the unofficial results would be ready until 11 p.m.
There are several races which may be decided tonight (links in headlines lead to that specific race):
Here is a link to statewide results including the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and state offices.
There have been 11,207 ballots by mail and poll workers began preparing those to be counted at 7 a.m. this morning. Brady said the machines can count over 100 ballots in two minutes.
He said there were a number of issues this morning, which he described as annoyances. Brady described the issues as a result of poll workers wanting elections officials to give their opinions on the issues.
"Nobody turned anybody away and nothing caused long lines," Brady said.
More than one precinct opened late this morning and one piece of voting equipment had a low battery and had to be replaced with another piece of equipment, Brady said.
There was no criteria that caused precincts to be open later, Brady said.
While there are a number of contests at all levels of government to be decided, four of them are generating especially strong interest locally.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates are vying to succeed Sheriff Tim Burkhalter; nine want their party’s nomination for the Northwest Georgia congressional race and the incumbent clerk of Superior Court is facing a challenge from within her party.
The Democratic ballot has a close and hard-fought U.S. Senate contest that will decide the party’s nominee for a seat many see as winnable this year.