The Republican opponents of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, are starting to make inroads with 14th Congressional District voters.
A TargetPoint poll this month of 450 likely voters in the May 24 GOP primary showed a 13% swing to healthcare executive Jennifer Strahan after respondents were told of some of Greene’s more controversial activities.
The push poll, obtained by Jewish Insider, only explored a matchup between Greene and Strahan. Greene was the favorite, 59% to 30%, at the start of the questioning. By the end it was a virtual tie: 45% to 43%, with a 4.6% margin of error.
Dr. Charles Lutin also is running to unseat Greene, who took office in 2021 and quickly became a national figure by emulating the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump.
Lutin is holding a campaign event at John Henry’s Grill in Rome from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 5. He said the Associated Press contacted him and is expected to send a reporter.
“Let’s get a move on and beat MTG at her own game!,” he said in an email urging his supporters to attend.
There also are three Democrats are running for their party’s nomination: veteran Marcus Flowers of Bremen, small business owner Holly McCormack of Ringgold and Wendy Davis, a former Rome city commissioner and member of the Democratic National Committee.
The winner will face the Republican nominee in the Nov. 8 general election, likely along with Libertarian Party candidate Angela Pence.
Pence, of Chickamauga, handily won her party’s nomination over Nathan Roberts of Rome at a convention held in Douglasville earlier this month. As a third-party candidate, she will have to collect 23,000 voter signatures to be put on the ballot, but she is undaunted.
“Running as a Libertarian is not for the faint of heart,” she wrote on her campaign Facebook page. “Here in Georgia, it would be much easier to just slide in with one of the two established parties and pay my way onto your ballot. Fortunately, I belong to the party of principle and I am willing to put in the work.”
Name recognition
Pence — and the rest of the candidates — are up against a well-funded incumbent with high name recognition and a knack for garnering publicity. But the TargetPoint poll, and national news outlets’ growing interest in Greene’s opponents, suggest that could give them a boost as well.
Of the poll’s respondents, 12% were from Floyd County; 22% were from Paulding; 13% from Whitfield; 13% from Catoosa; and the rest were a smaller mix from Polk, Gordon, Walker, Murray, Chattooga, Dade and Cobb counties.
Among the 10 choices offered by the pollsters, their top three issues of concern were the high cost of living and inflation, a weak foreign policy and “the rise of socialism in America.”
More than 70% said they have a favorable opinion of Trump and, in the Georgia governor’s race, 48% said they would vote for Gov. Brian Kemp while 29% backed former senator David Perdue, both Republicans.
Seven percent said they expected to vote in the Democratic primary and another 7% were undecided. However, when asked if they would consider voting in the GOP primary for Greene’s opponent “to hold (her) accountable for repeatedly ignoring problems in her own district and inserting herself into the national news,” 100% said yes.
Jewish Insider reported that they were unable to determine who commissioned the poll, which was conducted Jan. 13-17. Only that it was “a group of Georgia Republicans who want to show that there is a viable, conservative alternative to” Greene.