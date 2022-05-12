Two Polk School District special education teachers are on administrative leave following their arrests on charges by the district’s police stemming from separate incidents.
According to Polk County Jail reports:
Camela Carter Mears, 49, of Cedartown, and Mary E. Seyler, 49, of Dallas, both turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday and were booked into the Polk County Jail. Mears is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and battery, while Seyler is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and simple battery.
Both were released on $2,000 bonds.
Mears is a special education teacher at Van Wert Elementary in Rockmart, while Seyler is a special education teacher at Cedartown High School. Both have more than 20 years of teaching experience according to their school websites.
Polk School District Police have offered very few details about the incidents that led to the charges being taken out against each woman, only to say in a statement Wednesday from the school district that they are unrelated and are currently under investigation.
“The Polk School District Board of Education is aware of the arrests and will thoroughly review each matter to determine what disciplinary action may be appropriate. The District generally does not comment on specific personnel matters,” the statement said.
“Both employees will remain on administrative leave with pay until the Board makes this determination.”
District Police Chief Michael McGee said the incidents involved two students at two separate schools but declined to give any further details.
The school board voted unanimously to approve a personnel report at its regular meeting Tuesday evening that included the termination of both women as employees of the school district.
However, McGee explained that the action authorizes Superintendent Katie Thomas to proceed with the termination under Georgia’s Fair Dismissal Act if the investigation shows just cause for it.
Mears and Seyler will remain on administrative leave with pay until the process is completed.