Floyd County police and the Drug Enforcement Agency are urging people to be cautious of counterfeit drugs containing deadly amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The DEA released a public notice this week citing an "unprecedented" increase in deaths across the country from fake prescription drugs that containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to the DEA press release, the pills are packaged to appear as legitimate prescription drugs -- often labeled as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax and Adderall, and were responsible for 93,000 overdoses in the U.S. in 2019.
"We've been seeing those for a pretty long while," FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said. "We refer to [the people that make them] as 'pill mills.' These are people who are able to take a mixture of different things, put them together, crush them up and then put into pills and make them look legitimate. We have people who have addictions that seek and find dealers with actual medication mixed in with the counterfeit pills. People are dying."
Fincher said that the fake pills look fairly similar to their legal counterparts. The manufacturers are able to use a variety of methods to shape and color the pills to resemble real medication.
"The actual drug companies have so many requirements to where you can look at the pill, hold it in your hand and know it's something you can trust," Fincher said. "With counterfeits, you've got so much stuff crushed up and color being applied to it to make it look like a prescription pill. That's where the fentanyl comes in."
The DEA attributes fentanyl as the primary cause of these overdoses and says that just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to cause death. Of the 9.5 million fake pills seized by law enforcement officials so far this year, which is higher than the amounts from 2019 and 2020 combined, two out of five pill bottles had a fatal dose of fentanyl inside.
In 2020, 15 Floyd County residents passed away from opioid overdoses, most of which involved fentanyl.
The report states that 60 percent of the fatalities were male. When broken down by age, two of the deaths were individuals aged between 15 and 24, five were between 35 and 44, two were between 45 and 54, five were between 55 and 64 and one was between 65 and 74.
Just over 60 hospitalizations were reported in 2020, down from nearly 100 in 2019.
"There is no scientific method to it," Fincher said. "This stuff is being made in the motel room or the shed out back. The locations where we have people making the stuff is just as toxic as the drug itself. These aren't sanitary places. Just a drop of fentanyl can kill you."
"It's really strong stuff," Fincher said. "It's being purchased from overseas and several other unregulated places. You don't know what's in it."
These drugs are commonplace in the dark corners of the internet. The counterfeit pills are being sold over e-commerce and social media platforms, meaning anyone with a smartphone could have access to them.
The DEA says that pharmaceutical medications prescribed by medical professionals and dispensed by licensed pharmacists have not been affected by the influx of deadly fake medications and that anyone filling at prescription at a licensed pharmacy can be confident that the medication received is safe.
"We've got several recovery places in town," Fincher said. "There are different theories and thoughts on recoveries. The best way is to seek help from someone."
To keep prescription pills out of other people's hands, including children, families should take a few precautions.
"Families need to check their medicine cabinets. Throw away all of the medications you don't need," he said. "If a loved one dies, someone needs to take those medications away immediately. Do the same thing with any patches. They are killers if they are not used appropriately."