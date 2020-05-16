For years, Rome has held a celebration in front of the Joint Law Enforcement Center on Fifth Avenue to remember local law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of that ceremony this year but those who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered by several officers acting on their own Saturday.
Rome Police Department Sgt. Brandon Pledger came up with the idea to place flowers at the grave officers who are buried here in the Rome area. He and Floyd County Police Department Capt. Ron Hunton put flowers on the markers at the memorial to fallen officers in front of the law enforcement building.
No ceremonies, no bagpipes, no 21-gun salute -- just a couple of officers taking it upon themselves to make sure men and women who came before them were not forgotten.
Pledger and Hunton started out at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, armed with a map of the cemetery to help them find several of the graves. From Myrtle Hill, they went to East View Cemetery, Oaknoll Memorial Gardens and several other small church cemeteries.
The first officer known to have died in the line of duty was James Peter Mooney who died in 1874, bludgeoned to death at a rail yard in the area of what is now referred to as the Cotton Block.
"His death is the only one that has never been solved," Pledger said Saturday.
The most recent was Kristen Hearne, who was employed with the Polk County Police when she was shot to death during an investigation on Friday Sept. 29, 2017.
Hearne had previously worked for the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and recently had a new training center on the Floyd County Jail grounds named in her honor. A flower was placed on her grave in Cedartown Saturday as well.
The first grave Pledger and Hunton found at Myrtle Hill Saturday belonged to Rome police officer Robert l. Kimsey Sr., who died September 3, 1930.
Pledger's research indicated he was pushed off the 12th Street Bridge over Silver Creek by an inmate who tried to escape from a work detail.
"They got into a fight on the bridge and he was pushed over it," Pledger said.
It took a while to locate the next tombstone, belonging to Joe Johnson, another Rome police officer who died Oct. 24, 1921. In fact, it was Pledger's wife Misty who found the weathered tombstone.
Pledger said Johnson got into a gunfight in the area now known as the River Arts District.
"He was chasing a known moonshiner from a hardware store," Pledger said. "They exchanged gunfire and he actually killed the suspect but he died three or four days later in the hospital."
FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police hopes to make the pilgrimage to the different grave sites a regular part of the Law Enforcement Week Memorial observance in the future.
Five graves were located at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, four fallen officers are buried in East View Cemetery, and the others are scattered in smaller cemeteries across the area.
Pledger and Hunton made sure that even during the midst of a pandemic, 21 local heroes were remembered to closed out Law Enforcement Memorial Week.