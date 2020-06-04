The funeral services for a Rome teen who was killed in North Rome on Monday are set for early next week and police said the suspect, who is a juvenile, was arrested on unrelated charges in Bartow County.
16-year-old Sincere Javier Estrada Lopez was shot and killed on Grady Avenue in North Rome on Monday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles confirmed the identity of the victim on Thursday, the office withheld Lopez's name for a time to notify the family.
The website for F. K. Jones Funeral Home stated the public viewing will be Monday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery.
The suspect in the shooting, who is also a juvenile, has not been identified as of Thursday. Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said the suspect, who was described as a young black male, was arrested on Tuesday in Bartow County on unrelated charges.
WBHF radio in Cartersville reported as of yet unidentified person with warrants in Floyd County had been arrested after a caller reported someone with a firearm at the Chick Fil A. Police arrested the person after a chase down Tennessee street.
The juvenile has not been charged in the shooting at this point, and she said the investigation is still active.
Rome police arrived at the scene just after 7 p.m. and found Lopez on the ground with gunshot wounds. The responding officer rendered first aid but Lopez was later pronounced dead by the coroner.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or the Rome Police Department Investigative Division at 706-238-5111.
Anonymous tips may be submitted online at www.romefloyd.com/departments/anonymous-tip-line.