Police seek to identify guardians of 4-year-old walking on Maple Road

The Floyd County Police Department is seeking to find the guardians of a 4-year-old boy walking on Maple Road this morning.
If you know the child or can help police locate his guardians please call 911.
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 10:45 am
