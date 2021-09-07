Police seek to identify guardians of 4-year-old walking on Maple Road

The Floyd County Police Department is seeking to find the guardians of a 4-year-old boy walking on Maple Road this morning.

If you know the child or can help police locate his guardians please call 911.

