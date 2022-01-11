Police are seeking a group of people who are thought to have shot into a home on Melody Lane late Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome police found six bullet holes in the home after a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday. Three people were in the home at the time the shots were fired and the complainant stated she was in her bedroom when the bullets entered the room from outside the home.
The complainant reported she suspects that her ex-boyfriend and at least three of his friends fired the shots. She also stated the man is court-ordered to stay away from her.
A security camera located behind the home showed five to six people walking on Lyons Avenue. At 10:04 p.m. the video showed multiple gunshots. The RPD officer commented that it appeared to be two guns firing at the residence.
Police could not locate the suspect on Monday night but spoke to his mother. She said the suspect was at home and she did not believe he participated in the incident. She also told police her home on Elliott Drive had been shot at on Oct. 21.
Police also found relevant security footage at the nearby Lowe’s from just after 10 p.m. It shows several people running from the direction of Lyons Drive to the back of the building.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.