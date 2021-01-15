Rome police investigators are looking for information concerning an early morning fatal hit and run early Wednesday on South McLin Street.
Shedrick Lamont Wilson, 32, was found dead in the roadway around the 300 block of South McLin St. when police arrived.
"We are seeking information from the driver of a white newer model 4-door Nissan Frontier," a statement from RPD Capt. Chris DeHart.
The truck, which may possibly have front end of undercarriage damage, was last seen in that area around 7:44 a.m.
"The driver of this vehicle may be directly involved or may have other information relating to the death of the pedestrian from this crash," Capt. DeHart said in a statement.
We would like to encourage anyone with information to please contact the Rome Police Department Selective Enforcement Unit at 706-238-5137.