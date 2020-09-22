Rome police are seeking assistance in finding a missing Rome man who was last seen walking on the railroad tracks behind the Goodwill Store on Hicks Drive on Sept. 9.
John Robert Lee Hulsey lives in the North Rome area and is described as a 21-year-old white male who is 6' 1" tall, has a slender build, brown eyes and short dark hair.
He was reported missing to the Rome Police Department on Sept. 11 at 3:35 p.m.
Anyone with information about Mr. Hulsey is asked to please contact the Rome Police Department and speak with Captain Roy Willingham. 706-238-5121.