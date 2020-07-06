The Floyd County Police Department is working to provide dignity to an elderly man as he battles health complications and cancer that is in an aggressive stage.
Officers will gather at his home in Armuchee next weekend for a clean-up and they're asking for help from the public to buy cleaning supplies and appliances to support the goal.
The 63-year-old man lives alone with several dogs and is embarrassed to seek help from home health and hospice because of the disrepair of his home.
The man, who will not be identified because of the situation, has been diagnosed with cancer and congestive heart failure. He has been alone since the death of his wife six years ago and is currently living without water or garbage service.
Police are working with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Brotherhood of Firefighters and Rome-Floyd Litter & Blight Task Force to make his home more livable. The clean-up is scheduled for July 16 - 18.
This is the second community service project tackled by the police department group called FCPD Works. The first project was a year ago in Garden Lakes and was very successful thanks to donations from the community and help from local merchants.
The 2020 project is the result of investigation by code enforcement officers. Neighbors in the area had been complaining about garbage and smells from the residence. When officers went to investigate they found the man and his dogs in their difficult circumstances.
“He’s very modest and won’t ask for help,” said Katy Walters, a code enforcement officer helping organize the event. “He’s been sick for well over a year but he’s humble and doesn’t like to ask for any help”
Several donations of furniture have already been made, but more is needed to make the clean-up successful. Monetary donations can be made at the Floyd County Police Department to the attention of Sgt. Chris Fincher.
At this time the project is still in need of the following items:
- Window air conditioner
- Couch
- Cleaning supplies
- Personal protective equipment for volunteers working inside
- Portable toilets for volunteers
- Regular garbage delivery service to the home
A number of local businesses and other entities already have pitched in.
Allen Murphy’s Appliance Center donated a refrigerator; the county public works is bringing gravel for the driveway bed; the county water department is waiving start-up fees for service; Food Lion is providing waters and beverages for volunteers; Mulkey Inc. is providing large haul off containers for garbage disposal; Prater Ford will lease a vehicle at no cost to replace one that had a break down; ProSystems Clean Care will do a full service cleaning of the home; Rome Equipment Rental is providing all clean up equipment for the project; Rhinehart Equipment is lending a large Bobcat, brush cutter and grapple bucket for outdoor work; and Summit Quest gave a hospital bed, shower chair and walker.