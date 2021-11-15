A Rome man was arrested Monday on accusations that he intentionally caused several wrecks over the past four years in order to collect insurance benefits.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quran Shaheed McCain, 24, is facing several counts of felony insurance fraud and making false statements to law enforcement as well as aggravated assault. He is accused of striking vehicles or causing vehicles to strike him and then, as a result, file false injury claims against the drivers' insurance.
The first one occurred on Sept. 29, 2017, at the intersection of North Elm Street and Shorter Avenue.
While driving a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer, McCain caused a wreck with a 2004 Toyota Sienna. He accused the other driver of an improper lane change and claimed to be injured. He was transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center for treatment. About a month later, on Oct. 25, he sought treatment at Floyd Medical Center and claimed the wreck occurred on Oct. 24.
McCain is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, eight counts of insurance fraud, two counts of false statements and writings, first degree criminal damage to property, two second degree criminal damage to property, three misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and two counts of false report of a crime.
The charges stem from a number of incidents over the four year time span.
On June 29, 2018, McCain struck a 2015 GMC Terrain with his 2003 Infiniti G35. McCain then gave false statements to law enforcement, as well as an investigating insurance carrier, to obtain benefits from the insurance policies. McCain also claimed injuries and sought treatment at Floyd Medical Center.
While speaking to a Geico insurance agent about the incident, McCain's friend Debron Ricardo Woodard, 32, claimed to be a witness and denied knowing McCain twice during the phone interview.
Over a year later on July 29, 2019, McCain was a passenger in a 2006 BMW, driven by Woodard. While driving along Shorter Avenue near Kirton Street, he applied the brakes hard enough to cause a 2013 Toyota Sienna to strike the BMW from behind.
Woodard and McCain then made false statements to the police and insurance carriers to collect the benefits. The two also claimed to have injuries from the wreck when reporting to the insurance carriers, but told officers they had no injuries.
Woodard is charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud, two counts of false statements and writings in matters of government, misdemeanor reckless conduct and false report of a crime.
On Aug. 11, 2019, McCain was driving the 2006 BMW when he intentionally struck a vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Tamassee Lane. He then made a false report to la enforcement officers and insurance carriers to order to gain benefits from the policies.
During the incident, he caused an excess of $500 to the other vehicle.
While driving a 2007 Pontiac Turrent on Aug. 2, 2020, he intentionally caused a wreck by striking another vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and North Elm Street. He then made a false report about the wreck to both law enforcement and insurance carriers to gain benefits. He also claimed injuries from the wreck in order to collect money and caused over $500 worth of damage.
On Dec. 22, 2020, McCain was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima to strike another vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horse Leg Creek Road. He again made false statements to law enforcement and insurance agents in order to gain benefits. He ended up causing over $500 worth of damage to the other vehicle.
On Jan. 7, McCain made false statements to law enforcement and an insurance carrier about a hit and run wreck involving a tour bus at the intersection of Second Avenue and West Third Street. McCain claimed bodily injuries from the wreck to sought funds from the insurance company.
Back on February 24, at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Marigold Road, McCain struck a vehicle with intent to cause a wreck. He then made false claims to police and insurance carriers in order to gain benefits and collect money. McCain caused over $500 worth of property damage during the wreck.
On May 30, McCain caused another vehicle to strike his 2008 Nissan Altima in order to claim insurance fraud. He made a false report to law enforcement and insurance carrier in order to gain benefits. During the wreck, he caused $500 worth of damage.
McCain was held without bond Monday while Woodard was released on bond.
McCain had previously gone viral on Tik Tok for posting a video with his 61-year-old wife, Cheryl McGregor. The couple has 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.