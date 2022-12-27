Reports of snow started coming in from parts of Floyd and Polk counties around 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday and cautioned drivers to be careful of melting snow turning to ice on the roads.
A surprise snowfall, despite the minimal amount of snow, was attributed nearly 40 wrecks in Rome and Floyd County between Monday night and early Tuesday.
"We were checking the National Weather Service updates regularly," said Tim Herrington, Floyd County's Emergency Management Agency director. "So when the snow started falling, we were a bit surprised because it was only calling for possible flurries until the snow started coming down."
Rome had 10-11 cars slide off the road, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, but none of them were considered serious.
However, Floyd County had considerably more wrecks.
"Since 6 p.m. last night, Floyd County received 31 calls regarding automobile wrecks with injuries," said Jerome Poole of the Floyd County Police Department. "This is a considerable increase over your average Monday night."
However, it seems at this point none of the wrecks in Rome or Floyd County involved serious injuries or fatalities.
Also, the Rome and Floyd County's public works departments helped clear some state roads that needed some attention.
"We're lucky that the kids are out of school and we don't have to worry about school busses," Poole said. "That makes things much easier."
"We even had the chief and assistant chief out early this morning covering wrecks," said Poole. "Highway 20 West was in the worst condition, just sheets of ice on the road."
Several businesses as well as the Floyd County and Rome government offices had delayed openings because of the conditions.
Officials are also warning of the potential of more ice on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as roads have the potential to re-freeze.