The man who shot three people at Lock & Dam Park Sunday was meeting a woman who was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence, according to a Wednesday media release.
According to the Floyd County Police Department:
Police are actively reviewing video from the campground and have observed two vehicles leaving the park shortly after the incident; one was driven by a woman who had followed the shooter into the park a few moments before the violent encounter with campers.
The shooter was in a gray car and the woman was in a white car. The suspect is described as a middle-aged, slender black male.
Three people were shot: Dustin Dunlap, 28, Zander Haslett, 23 and David Cole, 31. Cole was transported by EMS with serious injuries. All victims are expected to recover.
Bystanders said the shooter and his companion were speeding through the Lock & Dam Campground Sunday night, nearly striking children who were playing at their campsite. Due to the narrow road that passes through the campsites, the parents of the children were very upset and confronted the suspect about his aggressive driving.
At some point during the confrontation with the parents, the shooter pulled a gun from his vehicle and fired several shots. Witnesses report that the woman was pleading for the suspect to stop and not shoot.
Investigators are asking for campers to submit videos or pictures from that day and to reach out to police. The woman is not a suspect but police want to ensure that she is safe.
Anyone with information about the domestic altercation or the shooting is encouraged to call Jeff Jones at 706-252-4243.