FCPD Capt. Ron Hunton opens up a Harley Davidson motorcycle toy for 4-year-old Kaleb Wynn on Saturday. The Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 served 59 kids with over $11,000 raised for their Christmas with a Cop program.
FCPD Capt. Ron Hunton opens up a Harley Davidson motorcycle toy for 4-year-old Kaleb Wynn on Saturday. The Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 served 59 kids with over $11,000 raised for their Christmas with a Cop program.
John Bailey
Floyd County Police Department investigators Brittany Heffelfinger and Amber Lopez help Jayla Askew find a throw blanket Saturday as part of the Christmas with a Cop program.
A few days ago, a family lost their home, personal belongings and Christmas presents to a fire. On Saturday morning, the police showed up to help -- with a shopping spree.
While the Christmas presents were still high on the list, there were also many needs that had to be filled, like clothing, sheets and blankets, Donesia Madden said.
"We're still trying to digest everything, but I'm so relieved," she said. Thursday night they'd gone out to Chili's for a birthday celebration with the kids, but when they got home everything was gone.
“It was God's plan for us to be out,” Madden said.
When he'd heard about the fire, Floyd County Police Department's Jerome Poole nominated the family for the annual Christmas with Cops program. The Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 program each year seeks to bring a Christmas to kids who otherwise wouldn't have one.
Madden said she, and the entire family, is very thankful.
"We're just getting things back to basic," she said. "The Red Cross helped out a lot and helped us pay for a hotel for a couple of days."
In just a few hours at the Walmart on Cartersville Highway early Saturday, Christmas with Cops served 59 children.
For the 35 police officers who participated and the lodge, it was an all year activity. The $11,760 spent on those kids is a result of fundraisers, the sale of T-shirts throughout the year and donations from people across the community.
Volunteers for the program come from the Rome and Floyd County police departments, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the local Georgia Department of Community Supervision office and GBI. They were all involved with helping the children Saturday.
Some of the beneficiaries are identified by police, who make notes to themselves when on calls for assistance throughout the year. School counselors, however, provide the bulk of the references for the program.
“Our counselors are living eight hours a day with these kids and they know their situations a lot better than we do,” FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
The program has been going on for nearly 20 years and Fincher said it's hard to say who enjoys it more -- the police or the kids.
"It's something that all the officers enjoy doing it," he said. "It's encouraging and exciting to help these kids out."