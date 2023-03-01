Despite the complaints from a number of drivers about speed cameras recently placed in front of Armuchee Primary and Main Elementary, police say they're working fine and serving their purpose.
"The purpose of these cameras is to change behavior," Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said. "And we're definitely beginning to see that happen."
Drivers have complained about receiving tickets, usually disparaging the accuracy of the devices and confusion about when the reduced speed in the school zones are in effect.
Floyd County Police Capt. Ron Hunton and Sgt. William Wacker presented a report on the speed cameras on Martha Berry Highway during the county commission's Tuesday caucus.
According to Hunton, the RedSpeed system conducts two internal accuracy checks every day, and if any errors are found all citations from the day are dismissed.
Additionally, the citations are not automatically sent from RedSpeed. A county police officer, trained to use the system, approves each citation before it is sent out.
County police also conducted an unofficial check, Hunton said. They double-checked cars within the zone by using their in-vehicle speed detectors. He said that all tests were good, and the cameras tested accurately.
Approximately 13,000 cars pass through the area in front of Armuchee schools on U.S. 27 daily, and the camera system is only active on school days, from an hour before school begins to an hour after school is out.
During these times, the speed limit is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph and flashing lights warn motorists that the school zone is active.
Violations are triggered at 11 mph over the speed limit when the school zone is active, and 14 mph over at all other times.
Speed cameras of this sort first went up in Rome City school zones in August 2021, near Rome High School and Rome Middle School along Veterans Memorial Highway.
Additional cameras were installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Main Elementary in October, and after a 30-day warning period, Rome police began sending out real violations in early January.
"I've taken MLK every day for the past 17 years," Burnett said, "And I have seen a definite reduction in the amount of speeders this year."
Burnett also stated that she would regularly make traffic stops in that area before and after work, due to the sheer number of violators.
The initial speeding fine is $75 after one warning. Any subsequent fine is $125. Of the amount fined, 65% goes to the FCPD and 35% goes to RedSpeed.
In 2021, U.S. 27 had the second most wrecks in the county with over 200 wrecks occurring along the highway, including one that took the life of a 19-year-old, according to police.
About 20 of those wrecks occurred near the elementary school, Hunton told the Floyd County school board last year, prior to the board and county commission signing off on the cameras.