On Monday at approximately 7:02pm, the Rome Police Department responded to the area of Grady Avenue to a reported shots fired call.
When officers arrived they found an African-American juvenile male on the ground with gunshot wounds. First aid was rendered to the male but he was later pronounced deceased by the coroner.
Preliminary information received indicates that the suspect is also an African-American juvenile male.
The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages and involves juveniles.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said the person who was shot was 16-year-old male.
An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.
If anyone has information about this incident is encouraged to contact: Investigator Kyle York 706.238.5127 or the Rome Police Department Investigative Division at 706.238.5111. Persons may also submit anonymous tips at https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/anonymous-tip-line.
Previously posted:
Rome police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 7 p.m. Monday on Grady Avenue near Pearl Street.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said late Monday that she could confirm a young man died of a gunshot wound — but further information could not be released at that time.
“This is still a very active investigation,” Burnett said.
More information is expected to be available Tuesday.