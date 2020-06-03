Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a teen dead on Grady Avenue in North Rome on Monday, but the suspect in that shooting has been arrested in Bartow County.
Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said early Wednesday that the suspect, who is a juvenile, was arrested yesterday in Bartow County on unrelated charges. They haven't been charged in the shooting at this point, and she said the investigation is still active.
Previously posted:
Two juveniles were involved in a shooting on Grady Avenue in North Rome that left one teen dead.
When Rome Police Department officers arrived at the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday, they found one young black teen on the ground with gunshot wounds. Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said in a press release that the responding officer rendered first aid but the teen was later pronounced dead by the coroner.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said the person who was shot was a 16-year-old male.
As of Tuesday morning, police stated that preliminary information in the investigation showed the person suspected of shooting the teen is also a young black male.
“The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages and involves juveniles,” Burnett said in a press release.
An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or the Rome Police Department Investigative Division at 706-238-5111.
Anonymous tips may be submitted online at www.romefloyd.com/departments/anonymous-tip-line.