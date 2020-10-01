Rome and Floyd County law enforcement agencies invest a lot of time training officers in situational de-escalation and avoidance of the kind of situations that have made national news in recent weeks and months.
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett, Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace and Sheriff Tim Burkhalter all spoke to the Rome Rotary Club on Thursday about the current state of policing in Rome.
Sheriff Burkhalter started off by telling the civic group that it would be "silly" to think that the local officers are not being impact by the national climate and what's been happening the last six month.
However, law enforcement leaders locally are in a bit of a unique position in that they all, including Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney, grew up together here in Rome and have known each other virtually all of their lives.
"We teach every year on and off-duty conduct," Burnett said. "We remind the officers that they are held accountable not only for what they do when they wear the uniform but what they do when they don't wear the uniform because everybody knows who we are."
Burnett said the Rome police have taught officers not used neck restraints which can cause asphyxiation for as long as she can remember.
"We also teach them to provide aid when the arrest is complete and de-escalate and back down," Burnett said. "If an officer sees somebody using too much force if you would, that they are required to step in and take action to stop that officers actions."
Chief Wallace said new Peace Officers Standards and Training Council introduced new mandated training in the de-escalation of situations, cultural awareness and use of force back in 2017.
"We developed a class this year, we call it Professional Policing, above and beyond anything else that has been mandated," Wallace said. Ethics and professionalism, dealing with individuals in crisis are all a part of that curriculum.
Wallace explained this year that his officers have made 877 physical arrests, issued more than 4,400 citations and have only had to report use of force in 89 cases.
Most of that involved what he called light hands on guidance of a suspect to the back of a police cruiser. Officers have had to actually take a weapon out of their holster only 29 times this year.
Crisis intervention and how to deal with people who might become aggressive are part of the regular training at the sheriff's department.
"A lot of times how you deal with someone in the first five minutes after you get on the scene are what will dictate what happens the rest of afternoon," Burkhalter said.
The sheriff told the civic leaders that he has always spent a lot of time working with youth-to establish relationships with kids is critical to maintaining contact in any community as children grow up.