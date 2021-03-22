An officer responding to several shots fired calls this morning from the Dodd Boulevard area found a 40-year-old Black male shot in the back of the head, Rome Police Department Maj. Rodney Bailey.
The man was transported from the scene via ambulance.
Police were called at 10 a.m. Monday. The responding officer found the man on a dirt walking trail behind the Toyota dealership. The trail continues through the woods behind the car dealership and comes out at an apartment complex located at 131 Dodd Blvd.
Witnesses said a man fled the woods shortly after they heard the shots and got in a beat up black Ford Focus with a taped up rear passenger window.
The suspect in the shooting has been described as a Black male wearing blue jeans and a dark colored hoodie. A witness said the car was driven by a Black female who may live in the apartment complex.
We will update this story as we get more information.