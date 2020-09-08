Police are investigating the death of a woman who was run over by a truck on Watson Street late Sunday.
A Rome Police Department report stated that 911 was notified of a hit and run incident around 5:40 p.m. Police officers arrived and found 42-year-old Heather Adrienne Shelley lying in the road unresponsive.
Witnesses said Shelley, whose listed home address was at 108 Watson St., had been struck by what they described as a "newer black truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC with dark tinted windows and lifted some."
The truck was travelling north on Watson Street and Shelley ran up to the vehicle and grabbed onto the driver's side door. She then, according to the report, moved to the side of the truck as it drove off.
She fell from the truck and the report stated that the tires of the truck ran over her, causing massive trauma to her head. She died on the scene.
The report didn't list any motives for the incident.