Police investigating fatal wreck on Turner McCall, road closed between East 8th and East 12th Jun 6, 2022 Rome police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal wreck and have closed Turner McCall Boulevard between East 8th and East 12th. Traffic is being rerouted to Dean Avenue.