Rome Police Department

Rome police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal wreck and have closed Turner McCall Boulevard between East 8th and East 12th. Traffic is being rerouted to Dean Avenue. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription