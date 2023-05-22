Rome police made one arrest after a shooting on Porter Street this weekend and are continuing to investigate two other shooting reports, in North Rome and East Rome.
When police arrived around 8 a.m. Saturday they discovered Jonathan Jerrod Heath Jr. lying in the front yard of a Porter Street residence with an gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and an exit wound through his left buttock. Police aided Heath until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.
During the course of the investigation, two residents reported hearing a single gunshot and police recovered a 9mm casing on the bedroom floor on the right side of the house.
One witness identified Zaterrian Jermaine Osborne, 18, as being at the house at the time of the shooting. Police found Osborne at his parents' home nearby on Hardy Avenue.
Osborne said that he walked with his friend to the residence on Porter Street. That person went into the home and he heard a gunshot, then his friend "ran out of the house and told him to run."
However, one of the witnesses stated she saw Osborne standing inside the home with a gun after hearing a gunshot. After speaking with detectives, Osborne was arrested and is charged with felony aggravated assault. He remained in jail without bond Monday.
Police are also investigating two other shooting incidents on Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, Rome police responded to reports of shots fired on the 100 block of East 16th Street at 4:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found that a vehicle had been shot up, with bullet holes to the front quarter panel and front windshield. Police recovered several .45 caliber shell casings in the street.
Later that evening a resident told officers they found another bullet inside their home.
The report states that witnesses were uncooperative and one man told police, "he knew who did it, but wasn't going to tell police anything" and "he was going to get them back by doing the same thing to them."
Later that night police responded to another shots-fired call in North Rome at 11:23 p.m. While en route, police were advised that five shots had been fired, but they did not locate anyone in the area when they arrived. However, police found two 9mm shell casings in the middle of Howell Street near Johnson Self Storage.