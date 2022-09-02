Rome Police are investigating at least three shootings in the past 48 hours, including one at the Walmart in West Rome late Wednesday night, where four friends were ambushed by gun-wielding youths who fired at least five shots and the rear window of their Dodge Avenger was shot out.
The victims' mother called 911 to report the shooting, and let police know that her children were then followed from Walmart to Morton Bend by an unknown black four-door car.
The victims' mother also identified the two alleged juvenile shooters, who may have been know to the victims. Police asked the victims' mom if her children had any issues that might have caused this. She said "her son had gotten in an altercation with an unknown gang member and won about three years ago."
Another shooting occurred late Thursday night. Police were responding to a call of shots fired on Lavender Drive, and were updated en route that someone had been shot.
When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the left hand, and provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital to continue medical treatment.
On the property, police discovered the shell casings from at least three different weapons, indicating multiple gunshots and shooters. A total of 23 shell casings were found. Additionally, a 9mm Glock 19 pistol and a 30 round magazine containing 31 9mm rounds was found on the ground nearby.
Finally, police responded to a call of shots fired Thursday night to a residence on Conn Street in Rome. A resident reported that someone had shot out his car window sometime during the day, then his girlfriend informed police that a "shirtless white male was walking down the street and shooting wildly in all directions" around 11 a.m.
Police found six .223 spent shell casings in the roadway, and no neighbors reported having cameras to check.