Rome police are investigating a gunfight between occupants of two cars that occurred near the intersection of Ross Street at Reservoir Street late Thursday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
An officer was driving in the area of Ross Street around 8:21 p.m. when he witnessed gunfire from what appeared to be a Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300. Because the officer could hear the bullets striking the ground and nearby wood line they took cover and noticed a dark-colored car speeding away from the scene.
The officer called for assistance and a Floyd County Sheriff's Office Deputy pulled over a car that had bullet holes in it near the intersection of East First Street and Turner McCall Boulevard.
They interviewed the driver of that car who admitted he'd dropped off two passengers who had returned gunfire in the altercation. Police found two 9mm shell casings in the vehicle as well as dark clothing and a ski mask in the car.
Investigators at the scene found 12 9mm shell casings as well as 2 .40-caliber shell casings at the scene of the incident as well as a plastic piece of a vehicle nearby residents said was not there prior to the shooting.
A witness whose house was hit by a bullet said they were outside and saw a black Dodge Charger approach another vehicle from the rear and a person hang out the passenger side of the vehicle and open fire.
Police are still seeking information about the incident and are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call 706-238-5111.