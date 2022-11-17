In the past year, Rome and Floyd County police reported there have been 294 cases of auto break-ins, many of which involve unlocked vehicles. Of those, 94 have involved the theft of a firearm, some of which have been used in crimes locally.
Ties to gun violence can be found in scores of theft cases that have plagued our community since the summer, police said, and they’re cautioning people to lock their vehicles and remove valuables — including firearms — from their cars.
“Securing valuables inside and locking vehicles can save you money and potentially save lives in our community,” FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
The Rome Police Department has responded to a total of 217 entering auto calls so far in 2022. Of those, 71 involved a gun being stolen from the vehicle. Of those 71 guns stolen, 23 have been recovered — including three that were taken from students at Rome High School.
In the county, the Floyd County Police Department has taken reports on 77 cases of entering auto and theft; 23 of those involved stolen firearms. Investigators have cleared 32 of those cases.
While a small number of thefts from cars involved breaking windows, police report that this typically only occurs when valuables are in plain sight. Many of the break ins occur while the car is unlocked and parked at a residence. Police say cameras can help catch a thief, but don’t prevent the crime.
“The driveway in front of your home may seem secure and safe from threat, (but) criminals who lurk in the dark are looking for easy targets with vehicles that are unlocked or have open windows,” said FCPD investigator Logan Moore, who is currently working a series of recent break-ins.
Floyd County police investigators have recovered at least eight guns that have been involved in local crimes. In one search warrant investigation, two juveniles were arrested and police recovered drugs and six guns — three of which were later determined to be stolen.
“Bad guys know that they are going to have reasonable success getting valuables if they pull on car handles,” said Carlos Ribot, another FCPD investigator working vehicle break-ins. “In most cases the car will be unlocked.”
Stealing items from an unlocked vehicle is a crime of opportunity, used for quick gain. When firearms are left in the open or in an unlocked car, it allows easy access to criminals who cannot legally possess one.
Police rely on victims to keep good records and provide accurate details for reports. In some cases, victims are unable to properly identify firearms, which decreases the odds of police being able to return their property.
Despite what’s portrayed in many criminal dramas on television, there is no national firearm database.
“Criminal investigators often find that the guns are not identifiable with citizens who have not recorded the serial number,” Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said. “This makes it difficult to track weapons that are sold or recovered on the street. We ask all firearms owners to help us and the community by securing all firearms and keeping a record of serial numbers.”
Ribot recommends that people keep a log of firearm serial numbers or photograph weapons and valuables to document loss to police and insurance.
“We highly recommend that all firearms be secured inside your residence so that they do not end up in the hands of criminals who have no good intentions for their use,” RPD Maj. Rodney Bailey said.