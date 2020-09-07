Police and the GBI were searching for a 29-year-old Texas fugitive Monday after he fired on officers, striking a Whitfield County sheriff’s deputy, and fled.
According to the GBI:
Dalton Potter fired on Whitfield County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop. He was pulled over with while transporting a stolen trailer.
When deputies pulled him over, Potter fired numerous shots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle. Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped driving south on I-75.
While Hackney was struck by gunfire, his ballistic vest prevented serious injury, a GBI release stated.
Potter wrecked the truck and the stolen trailer was located on I-75 South near the Whitfield and Gordon County line.
Potter escaped into the woods on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous and a “Blue Alert” has been issued for his capture.
The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Jonathan Hosmer, 47 — who they said was also involved in the shooting. Authorities said charges were pending against Hosmer, who was spotted on surveillance footage taken near the site of the truck crash. They did not immediately release additional details about Hosmer's involvement.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.