A now former Floyd County Schools employee is accused of stealing over $6,000 from a parent teacher organization fund at Pepperell Elementary School.
The Floyd County Police Department began an investigation into actions taken by Phyllis Crissy Arrington in early December. A warrant executed late Wednesday stated that between 2017 and 2021, Arrington wrote "multiple checks to herself from the Pepperell Elementary School PTO bank account in excess of of $6,000."
During that time, the teacher was also acting as the treasurer and fiduciary of the PTO account. In addition, the warrant stated she signed multiple checks with the name of the retired treasurer, who police say denies any knowledge of those checks.
Police say Arrington then deposited those checks in her bank account over the course of several years.
Arrington was arrested Wednesday and then released on $5,000 bond.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White confirmed Arrington's employment with the school system and dismissal. A long time employee, Arrington taught gifted classes at the elementary school.
"She was an employee at the school. She no longer is an employee at Floyd County Schools," White said.
PTOs are primarily utilized for fundraising within a school and are generally not overseen by the school or school system. A principal can monitor the finances of a PTO in the county school system, White said, if they request that access.
White declined to confirm how the school system was made aware of the thefts or the timeline of that investigation, only complimenting police on the work done.
"I appreciate the Floyd County Police Department, they do a fantastic job," White said.