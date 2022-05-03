As Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring discuss the allocation of sales tax revenue, the police departments as well as parks and recreation are likely to be the topics with the most importance.
Rome Commissioner Mark Cochran has pointed to the Floyd County Police Department as a way city taxpayers are being “double taxed.”
Essentially, he said, city residents pay for the Rome Police Department as well as the FCPD, while county residents only pay for the county police.
“I don’t see why we cant be like the fire department to a certain extent,” Cochran said during Tuesday’s joint services meeting.
“I don’t think the (costs) are going to change, but it’s a good discussion to have,” County Commission Chair Wright Bagby replied.
This is the year the three governments must review their sales tax distribution formula, which comes up for renegotiation every decade. The process must begin before July 1 and must be completed by Dec. 31.
Talks on Tuesday centered on the tax burden residents shoulder.
Floyd County is one of 14 Georgia counties with a county police force, Bagby said. Others rely on the elected sheriff to be chief law enforcement officer.
Commissioners discussed the pros and cons of having chiefs of police who are answerable to the county manager versus having an elected official managing the police forces.
Rome currently budgets approximately $9 million each year for the RPD. The FCPD’s budget is approximately $7 million annually.
There were no significant changes proposed during the meeting Tuesday, and the focus turned to parks and rec.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is currently working to develop a 10 year master plan, including upgrades to parks and which programs to offer in the future.
As part of that, several city commissioners have been vocal about wanting more parks inside the city limits, especially in West Rome. County commissioners haven’t indicated support for directing more resources to Rome.
“If we both think we’re getting a bad end out of it, it’s probably a pretty good deal,” County Manager Jamie McCord said.
During that meeting city and county representatives also outlined the 32 existing joint agreements.
They lauded what they termed as very successful joint services — such as the Rome-Floyd Fire Department and the Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority. And they signaled a desire to work through the renegotiation process smoothly.
“We’re going to work it out,” Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson said.
Commissioners also touched on a recent discussion concerning the city taking over their own elections, saying it appeared to be potentially cost prohibitive.
“It’s a difficult proposition to take on elections,” City Manager Sammy Rich said during the discussion. “Even if we do, there’s not going to be a complete disassociation with the county.”
Citing a $300,000 cost to purchase election equipment, McCord said the county has approximately $600,000 budgeted for the department’s operations this year. With a runoff in potentially several races expected, McCord said that figure will go higher.
Per the sales tax distribution agreement penned on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.