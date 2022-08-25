An internet prank, termed swatting, used recently in Rome and Floyd County is not only a form of harassment but also abuses law enforcement services.
"Swatting" refers to when a person makes an anonymous false emergency call that sends the police to someone's residence.
Despite the name, it usually doesn't involve a special weapons and tactics team, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher.
Usually, police or E-911 dispatches a patrol officer to answer the call. During the two swatting calls to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, a patrol officer responded both times.
According to the FCPD page on the Floyd County website, "SWAT situations are those events which by their nature are more dangerous or hazardous to officers than the majority of calls for police action and which may constitute or contribute to grave peril to members of the community at large."
A few examples include hostage situations, barricaded subjects, sniper situations, search and arrest warrants, VIP protection and mutual aid requests from other agencies.
Although a full SWAT team usually isn't sent, the prank still poses a danger and inconvenience for law enforcement.
"Any false alarm like this could take away police resources from an area that might need it," Fincher said. "It's taking advantage of resources that were made to help people."
When it comes to these pranks, the violators are rarely caught, but charges could include misdemeanor harassing communications, false report of a crime and even felony terroristic threats and acts.
Back in May, Fincher said police in Canton found the person responsible for making a swatting call and they charged the person with terroristic threats and acts for causing terror for someone.
"The thing is, there's always a potential for danger when officers answer calls. We never know a person is being swatted until they get there," Fincher said.