The son of a Rome man killed in a Sunday shooting was arrested Monday after a shootout at Chuck’s Corner convenience store on South Broad Street.
The Rome Police Department declined to confirm whether or not the incident Monday was directly related to the Sunday shooting in North Rome that killed 40-year-old Derricus Whatley. Police are still searching for Stephano Tyrique Green, 20, who is accused of killing Whatley.
On Monday afternoon, the victim’s 19-year-old son, Derricus Ramon Whatley Jr., went into the store armed and looking for a fight, police reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Most of the incident on Monday around 1 p.m. was caught on surveillance footage. Whatley, along with two women, pulled into the store where a black Dodge Avenger had just parked and questioned a person in the car.
He then walked into the store, headed toward the back corner where the beer freezers are and approached the two men who’d left the Avenger and entered the store.
Police stated that Whatley took an “aggressive posture” when he recognized the two men and got into a fighting stance. Police described one of the men as Black with medium length black dreads and wearing plaid shorts, a black shirt and slides. The other man is described as Hispanic with medium length black hair and wearing a black shirt, black shorts and slides.
Whatley swung at one of the men and fighting ensued before Whatley pulled out a pistol. The two men then ran out of the store and Whatley followed with his pistol pointed at them.
One of the men pulled a handgun out of his vehicle and fired shots at Whatley as he was coming out of the store. Whatley was struck in the left shoulder and dove back into the store, seeking cover behind shelves. The two men fled and Whatley’s family drove him to the hospital.
Whatley’s later testimony to police didn’t match what was caught on surveillance footage. He said that he may have dropped his gun and, in the process of trying to catch it, he pointed it at the two men “incidentally.”
Whatley is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, discharging a firearm on the property of another, reckless conduct and pointing a firearm at another.