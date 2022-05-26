Police continue to follow leads in death of former Rome High School football player

Police are seeking information about the shooting death of Derricus Smith. The RPD is asking anyone with information that could lead to finding Smith's killer to call 706-238-5111 and ask for an investigator.
This October 2018 file photo shows Rome High football players Jamar Roberts (from left), Xavier Roberts-Donaldson, Jamious Griffin, Marquis Glanton and Derricus Smith after the team helped raise money for The Breast Center at Floyd and played a Pink Out Game to promote breast cancer awareness.
Despite numerous well-wishes and memories of championships past posted on a former Rome High School football player's social media pages, no one has stepped forward to say who killed Derricus Smith.
Rome police are still knocking on doors and chasing leads to find who killed the 21-year-old this past Saturday on Perkins Street.
Smith, who lived on nearby Nelm Street, was found shot in the head and laying on Perkins Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when police arrived and attempted to perform first aid.
It had been a hectic night with several calls in the North Rome area before Smith's death. An hour before, at 12:50 a.m., police checked the area of Reservation Street after a call that shots had been fired in the area.
At 2:09 a.m., officers received another call of a fight on Perkins Street. When they arrived they found Smith.
While witnesses at the scene said they had seen several people jumping into a black Dodge Charger before police arrived, the investigation hasn't turned up any concrete leads.
"With all the people around that night, someone could help give the family closure by telling what they saw," Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said.
The RPD is asking anyone with information that could lead to finding Smith's killer to call 706-238-5111 and ask for an investigator.
Smith's social media pages were filled with tributes to the man's life and remembrances from friends.
Smith played on the 2016 and 2017 Rome High School state championship teams and was named to the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Football Team, as a linebacker, in 2018.