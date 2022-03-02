The Rome Police Department has completed its investigation into body bags discovered in a convenience store dumpster and no criminal charges will be filed, according to Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.
The bags were discovered Feb. 23 outside Rick's Food Mart at the intersection of North Broad and North Avenue.
The body bags that were found in the dumpster had identifying information that led investigators to have knowledge that the descendants had been sent to F.K. Jones Funeral Home.
According to statements made by an intern at the funeral home and Mr. (Frank) Jones, the bags and few items that were inside were placed inside large black trash bags awaiting to be picked up by the hazmat disposal company that Jones uses.
Jones stated that he was out of the red bags indicating hazmat/biohazard waste and the items had been placed inside the regular bags awaiting the company.
An intern was going to take cardboard for recycling and, trying to be helpful, also picked up the black trash bags without the knowledge of Jones.
The intern then dumped the bags into the dumpster at the convenience store, not realizing he couldn’t dump trash there. Once the items were tracked back to F.K. Jones, it was realized what happened.
The investigation did not reveal any intentional criminal act on the part of any member of the funeral home. The case is closed without criminal charges.