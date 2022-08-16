CEDARTOWN -- A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a young woman died and her mother was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.
According to the Cedartown Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
A caller alerted police at 3:04 a.m. and upon arrival, Cedartown police found a woman in her late 20s already dead at the scene. Another woman, the victim's mother, was also at the scene with a gunshot injury to her face. A third person, a male, was present during the shooting but escaped unharmed.
At this point, police have not released the identity of the victims in the case.
The daughter, mother, and male victim were walking along East Gibson Street at 3 a.m. when Randy McClarity Sr., of Cedartown, approached the trio in his vehicle and began to shoot.
After gathering information, police began the search for McClarity and found him less than an hour after the incident. An officer with the Polk County Police Department located McClarity in the Collard Valley Road area. He is currently booked in the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, malice murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
The mother sustained a non-life threatening gunshot to her face and is receiving treatment at a Rome area hospital. Law enforcement confirmed that the victims and suspect were acquainted with each other.
Both the Cedartown Police Department and the GBI are actively working the case.