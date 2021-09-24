Floyd County police are asking that people check their storage units, especially in the Armuchee area, after a man was arrested on burglary charges.
While serving a warrant Thursday, police found 24-year-old Juston Daryl Pope around 50' high in a pine tree behind his home on Old Summerville Road.
He'd run from the home when police arrived and once in the tree, FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said, the tree began to sway. Several callers told 911 dispatchers they could hear a man's voice yelling in the woods. Arriving officers, who didn't know Pope had fled, followed the voice and then found him. Another FCPD officer talked him down from the tree and he was taken to jail.
Pope had warrants for felony second-degree burglary stemming from the theft of several firearms, handmade knives and a "host of tools" valued at around $2,500.
Fincher asked that anyone who has a storage unit to check their unit to make sure nothing has been stolen as well as check their locks to make sure the door is secure. The thefts that police are aware of occurred in a storage facility near the Armuchee Food Lion.
Pope is charged with felony second-degree burglary as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and obstruction charges for the thefts which are occurred between June 16 and Sept. 16. He remained in jail without bond on Friday morning.